KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Director Sells $175,527.05 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 16,176,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,635,594. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

