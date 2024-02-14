Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. 4,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 7,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
