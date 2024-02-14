Kirk A. Jensen Sells 2,785 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $61,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 323,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,969.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Sovos Brands stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,584,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -158.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.01. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 165.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $128,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

