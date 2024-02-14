Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 1,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 149,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Kismet Acquisition Two Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAII. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

