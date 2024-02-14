KOK (KOK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $368,100.80

KOK (KOK) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $368,100.80 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,364.63 or 1.00847169 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00013314 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00173491 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000051 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00751489 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $297,504.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

