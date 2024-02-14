Landaas & Co. WI ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $159.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.