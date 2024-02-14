Landaas & Co. WI ADV Takes $241,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 73,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,234. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

