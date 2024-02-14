Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $785.42

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 785.42 ($9.92) and traded as low as GBX 772 ($9.75). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 775 ($9.79), with a volume of 96,247 shares trading hands.

Law Debenture Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 784.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 785.90. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,837.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Law Debenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of GBX 7.63 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is 11,851.85%.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

