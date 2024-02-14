LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after acquiring an additional 74,554 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VUG traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.14. 2,157,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.04. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $338.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

