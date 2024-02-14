LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT Lowered to $120.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LCII. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Shares of LCII traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.23. 158,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,512. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 824,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 35.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,644,000 after purchasing an additional 320,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 67.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,001,000 after buying an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after buying an additional 230,682 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

