Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.28

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and traded as low as $8.35. Leatt shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 540 shares trading hands.

Leatt Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $51.94 million, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.36.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

