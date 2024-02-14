Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 129.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.9% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

