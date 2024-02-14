Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Buys 137 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $17.51 on Wednesday, reaching $621.42. The company had a trading volume of 259,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of -167.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.07 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.50.

Get Our Latest Report on HUBS

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.