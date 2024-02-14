Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 1.6% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 7.3 %

SMCI stock traded up $57.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $849.45. 13,559,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,668,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $886.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.50.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

