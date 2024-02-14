Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for about 1.8% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Snowflake by 38.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 71.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,509,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.30. 1,620,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.98. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,672 shares of company stock worth $127,011,430 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.78.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

