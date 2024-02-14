Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,546 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for approximately 2.1% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.51. The company had a trading volume of 693,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.90.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

