Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Celsius comprises 3.2% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Celsius by 24.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,004,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,248 shares of company stock worth $52,144,766 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, hitting $62.98. 3,593,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,354. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

