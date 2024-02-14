Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 2.3% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $19.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $574.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,361. The stock has a market cap of $248.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $504.38 and a 200-day moving average of $449.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.