Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $541.00. The company had a trading volume of 125,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $541.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

