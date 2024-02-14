Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $252.38. The company had a trading volume of 333,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.01 and a 200-day moving average of $244.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

