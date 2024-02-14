Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Linde accounts for about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.09. 518,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,101. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $319.23 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $202.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.14.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

