Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 15,350 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IJR stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.