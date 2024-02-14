Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 15,350 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
IJR stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
