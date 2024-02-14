Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 357 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $455.55. 2,346,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.88. The firm has a market cap of $364.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $462.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

