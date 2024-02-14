Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $137.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LDOS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.54. 753,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,560. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Leidos by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after buying an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

