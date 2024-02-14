LianBio Declares — Dividend of $4.80 (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 4.80 per share on Thursday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Shares of LIAN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 3,303,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $514.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.13. LianBio has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LianBio will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LianBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LianBio by 1,695.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LIAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered LianBio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

