Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.34

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.34 and last traded at $59.45, with a volume of 142391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

