Lifestyle Delivery Systems (OTCMKTS:LDSYF) Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDSYF – Get Free Report) were up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 16,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 118,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Lifestyle Delivery Systems Stock Performance
About Lifestyle Delivery Systems
Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc manufactures and sells cannabis-infused strips. It offers CannaStrips, which are designed to provide patients with non-intrusive and non-smoking alternatives. The company also offers consulting services for its clients, including facility identification, nursery preparation, design and layout, equipment acquisition, and implementation, as well as permitting and licensing.
