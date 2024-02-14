LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Timothy R. Cadogan Sells 1,500 Shares

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LiveRamp Stock Up 0.5 %

LiveRamp stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. 716,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,453. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -168.32 and a beta of 1.07. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $42.66.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RAMP. StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $1,114,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $531,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $1,957,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $3,951,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.