Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Humana worth $144,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Humana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Humana by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Humana by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Humana by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.17. 577,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.69 and a 1 year high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

