Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.81% of AerCap worth $118,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AerCap by 2,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.
AerCap Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 600,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,299. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $78.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
