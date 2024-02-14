Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $132.11 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $132,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.43. The stock had a trading volume of 940,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,347. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $256.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.05.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

