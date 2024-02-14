Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $89.24 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,767,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 276,506 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.00% of Valvoline worth $89,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 528,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

