Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 137,016 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,016 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.54% of argenx worth $155,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 29.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

Shares of ARGX traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $389.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,537. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.34. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARGX

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.