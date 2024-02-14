Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.20% of Marathon Petroleum worth $112,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,607. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.50.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

