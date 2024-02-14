Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 5,532 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.58% of Ameriprise Financial worth $194,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.98. 171,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

