LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $267.00 at UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.27.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $254.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,512. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.21. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $263.34.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,912,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.