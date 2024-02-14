Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Update

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 310,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU remained flat at $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Free Report)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.