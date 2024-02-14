Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 88,747,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,272,476. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $16.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,216,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth about $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2,804.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

