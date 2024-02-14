Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading 1.5% Higher

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €10.68 ($11.48) and last traded at €10.60 ($11.40). Approximately 2,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.44 ($11.23).
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01.
Manz Company Profile
Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions. The Mobility & Battery Solutions segment provides production solutions lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and systems, as well as capacitors.
