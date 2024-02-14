Marc Holmes Sells 13,916 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $347,760.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $317,006.48.

On Thursday, December 21st, Marc Holmes sold 25,180 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $574,859.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HashiCorp stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. 1,611,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.30. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

