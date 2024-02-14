Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.84

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $10.24. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 423,418 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $546.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

