MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

MBIA Price Performance

Insider Activity at MBIA

Shares of NYSE MBI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. 534,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,500. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $349.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.46. MBIA has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MBIA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Articles

