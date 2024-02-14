Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Up 21% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00005815 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $67.80 million and $827,570.86 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,023,405 coins and its circulating supply is 22,324,835 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,045,949 with 22,347,379 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.74089555 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $479,717.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

