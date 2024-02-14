MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $467.00 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $88.94 or 0.00172204 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $467.00 million and $23.40 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 90.87290437 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $18,058,398.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

