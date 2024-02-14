MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Down 3.6%

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.85. 75,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 55,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 9.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.
