Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 2,006 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

XOM stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.88. 8,838,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,844,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

