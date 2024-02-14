Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

Fiserv stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.89. The stock had a trading volume of 814,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.