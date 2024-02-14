Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,889 shares of company stock worth $11,373,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.16. 1,942,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,617. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

