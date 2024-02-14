Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 518 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after acquiring an additional 882,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,757,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,008,629. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.79 and its 200-day moving average is $137.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

