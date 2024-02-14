Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $424.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

